Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.