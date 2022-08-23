International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Holdings Decreased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,185 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.51% of International Media Acquisition worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 267,810 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 6.5% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMAQ opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.20.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

