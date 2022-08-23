iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 262.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.77% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $446,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

