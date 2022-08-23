iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $355,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $903,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

