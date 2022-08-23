iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.