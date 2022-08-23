iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

