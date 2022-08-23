Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,925 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in General Motors by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.