Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Jaguar Health

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

