Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

