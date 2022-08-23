Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 10.1 %
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
