Jennison Associates LLC Buys 19,839 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 7.01% of Citi Trends worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $259.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Citi Trends Profile

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.