Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Boot Barn worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,283,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

