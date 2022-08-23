Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Howard Hughes worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 98,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

