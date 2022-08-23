Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 891.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 165.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 468.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,371 shares of company stock worth $77,215,204. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

