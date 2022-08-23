Jennison Associates LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Utz Brands worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

