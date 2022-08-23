Jennison Associates LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.26% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 123,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

