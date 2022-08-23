Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.42 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TTE opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.