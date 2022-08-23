Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 467,652 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.45% of Ladder Capital worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

LADR opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

