Jennison Associates LLC Invests $20.63 Million in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 770,758 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,625,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.28% of R1 RCM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after buying an additional 239,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,051 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,270,000 after buying an additional 109,188 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,642,858 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,876,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $10,266,789. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

