Jennison Associates LLC Invests $23.98 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,424,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.22% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,093,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 556,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 128,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 76.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.8 %

ISEE stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.