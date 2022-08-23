Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $15.31 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $484.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

