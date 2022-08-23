Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 601,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 458,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 196,108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.