Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 12,571 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Hamilton Lane worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

