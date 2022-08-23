Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,476 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Goosehead Insurance worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 537.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 614.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,793.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,998 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

