Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 8,532 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

