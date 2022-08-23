Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

