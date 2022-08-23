Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Ciena worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $158,256.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,444,759. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.