Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Wingstop worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,384.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

