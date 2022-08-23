Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,266 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Pinterest worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000,000 after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,736,000 after buying an additional 378,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.4 %

PINS opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.