Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,011 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after buying an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 165.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AVB stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average of $220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.74.
About AvalonBay Communities
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
