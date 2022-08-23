Jennison Associates LLC Sells 18,910 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DEO opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.