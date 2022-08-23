Jennison Associates LLC Sells 33,055 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average is $202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.