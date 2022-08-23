Jennison Associates LLC Sells 71,363 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,363 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Alcoa worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,854,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,818,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

AA stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

