Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,610 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Metropolitan Bank worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $841.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

