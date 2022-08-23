Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Arvinas worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

