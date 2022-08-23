JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,507,511 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.42% of Bumble worth $391,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bumble Stock Down 8.4 %

BMBL opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.