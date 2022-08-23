JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.01% of Liberty Broadband worth $457,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

