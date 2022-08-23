JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Cadence Design Systems worth $359,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,623 shares of company stock valued at $72,953,850 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

