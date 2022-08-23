JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,500,929 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $357,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

