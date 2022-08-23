JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $351.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.41% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $351,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,692 in the last three months.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

