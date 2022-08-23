JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $352.35 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.55% of TD SYNNEX worth $352,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,394 shares of company stock worth $4,772,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.