JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $455.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $455,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

