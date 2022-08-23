JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.52% of Advance Auto Parts worth $445,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,161,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,680,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average of $200.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

