JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $379,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

