JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 203,323 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 203,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of Agilent Technologies worth $355,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of A opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on A. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.17.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

