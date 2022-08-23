JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 355,064 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.41% of First Republic Bank worth $410,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,959,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.30. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.