JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 536,496 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 11.03% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $436,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,115,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $236.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.63.

