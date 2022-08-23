JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,867,860 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,867,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.92% of Realty Income worth $383,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

