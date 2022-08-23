JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,137 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $405,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,889 shares of company stock worth $42,204,997. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,308.27 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

