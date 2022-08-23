Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,157,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 303,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 469,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 181,788 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 765,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,180 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

