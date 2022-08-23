Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

